Girl, 12, injured after drive-by shooting outside Philadelphia grocery store; at least 7 shots fired

Philadelphia police are searching for three people who were inside a red vehicle at the time of the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A child was rushed to an area hospital after a gunman opened fire into a crowd of people outside a Philadelphia grocery store on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 4 p.m. on D Street near East Luray Street in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say the 12-year-old girl was entering the grocery store when she was shot in the stomach by someone in a red vehicle.

"The rear window goes down and they fired at least seven shots into a crowd of people were standing on the corner," said Captain John Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The girl was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Walker said there were three people inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

At least 10 people were outside the grocery store when the gunfire erupted. Police believe the girl was the only one who was hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

