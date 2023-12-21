1 killed, bystander grazed by bullet among 2 others injured in shooting at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a busy gas station in the city's Frankford section.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue.

One person was killed inside the store when the gunman opened fire, striking them multiple times throughout the body.

The shooter then fired inside a car, hitting one person, before leaving the scene. They were taken to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and are expected to be okay.

Police say a stray bullet also grazed a woman as she was pumping gas.

Investigators are still looking for the gunman.

