Families touched by gun violence surge in Philadelphia want answers, change

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News spoke with two families Monday whose lives have been impacted by the surge in gun violence in Philadelphia.One of the last photos taken of 15-year-old Omar Wade showed the teen standing outside a store in his neighborhood.His father said he is still coming to grips with the reality his teenage son's life was tragically cut short on Sunday at 22nd and Jackson streets in South Philadelphia.The family, who did not want to speak on camera, called it a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time."I told my kids to hit the floor. I tried to crawl to the bathroom and I heard multiple shots after that," said area resident Nichelle Nicholson.She looked on in horror at the scene that Philadelphia police say also resulted in an 18-year-old being critically wounded."To all the city leaders please try to find a way some type of method to this madness. Because that's what it is, madness," Nicholson said.As authorities continue to investigate the murder - exceeding the total number of murders for last year - the family of Louis Anthony Jimenez is pleading for answers in the murder of their loved one."He was a father, a brother, a friend, a neighbor," said brother Jonathan Ramos."He wasn't a dog on the street. He was a good, easy-going man," added his grandmother.The 28-year-old and father of two, shot multiple times in the 2800 block of North Mascher Street on Saturday.His mother described him as an angel through her anguish."How do you do that? I'm like, 'Why? Why? Why would you do that?,'" she cried.His sister said this needs to be an end of a culture of silence that often leads to cases going cold."You see something, you don't say nothing. That's trash. Cause it can happen to you, your brother, your family members. Right now there are two kids growing without dad," said Amanda Jimenez.