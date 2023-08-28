Chopper 6 video over scene of shooting in Kensington that left 4 teens wounded.

4 teens injured after gunfire erupts in the Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire on Monday morning in the Kensington section of Philadelphia left four teens injured.

The shooting was reported at 10:35 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. 4th Street.

A 16-year-old male was shot once in the back. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is in stable condition.

Three other teens - an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, all suffered graze wounds. Police say those wounds may have been caused by shattered glass.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made, police say.

