Video shows dirt bike rider shooting man in West Philadelphia

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call 215-686-3334.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.According to police, a man riding a dirt bike shot and killed a 37-year-old man around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near 52nd Street and Girard Avenue.The victim was found shot in the head and chest inside a vehicle and was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace, the incident started after several dirt bike riders started following the victim who was driving a Chevrolet Impala.At some point, the victim pulled over to allow his passenger to enter a nearby store. That's when one of the dirt bike riders pulled up and fired six shots into the vehicle, said Pace.The victim was shot three times. No other people were injured."This is possibly a road-rage incident. We are not certain as the investigation is still ongoing, but that is a possibility at this time," said Pace.The man seen in the police photos is wearing a blue and white Troy Lee Designs GP Yamaha Jersey long sleeve shirt with graphic patches on the sleeves, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black full-face mask. The male was operating a green dirt bike at the time of the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-3334. With every homicide in the city of Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.Pace says officers are investigating this case as a possible road rage incident.