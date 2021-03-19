Man in custody after firing shots at DEA agents in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man who fired shots at officers on Thursday night in the city's Mayfair section.

It happened at 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Glenview Street when DEA agents and narcotics officers tried to pull the suspect over.

Police say the suspect jumped out of the car and fired shots at officers as he barged into a home on the 4100 block of Glenview Street.

The suspect surrendered 30 minutes later. A weapon was recovered inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect has not been identified. It's still unclear what charges he's facing.
