More video released in search for suspect who killed 88-year-old Air Force veteran in Philadelphia

Richard Butler was shot and killed in broad daylight while sitting in his car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released additional video of the vehicle being sought in connection with the murder of an 88-year-old Air Force veteran in West Philadelphia.

Richard Butler

Video released Friday shows the vehicle, a silver 2018-2019 silver Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows, from several vantage points.

The vehicle also has dents on the front right panel and a Pennsylvania license plate.

Another video, obtained by Action News earlier this month, shows the suspect getting out of the Nissan just before Butler was shot twice in the chest.

Home surveillance shows a man, who police sources say is a suspect, get out of a silver sedan on the corner moments before 88-year-old Richard Butler is shot and killed

The man is seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, black long shorts and black tights.

As with all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Philadelphia police release new surveillance video in killing of 88-year-old man

Victim was a 'defenseless' grandfather

Butler's family said they hope he's remembered for his big heart, saying he was the life of the party.

He was not only the patriarch of his family, but the entire community.

"Pops. Dad. Uncle. Brother to everyone," said Minette Finn, his niece, earlier this month. "If you met him, you loved him. That's all I'm going to say. Anyone in this neighborhood could tell you."

Finn said Butler was 'defenseless.'

"Broad daylight, he was out doing his normal routine. Goes to the park every day, stops at Wawa," she said.

According to family, Butler had just dropped his girlfriend off. She had gone into her home when the shooting happened.

They had dinner plans that night.

