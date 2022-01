PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman ambushed a man as he opened his front door on Thursday morning, according to Philadelphia police.It happened around 11:23 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Lee Street in North Philadelphia.Police say the 38-year-old victim was shot once in the chest.He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died. The victim has not been identified.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.According to Philadelphia Police Department statistics, a total of eight homicides have been recorded this year.