Man shot after picking up pizza in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who had just picked up pizza was shot in his vehicle in North Philadelphia, police said.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday at 7th Street and Girard Avenue.
Investigators said the gunshots came from another vehicle.
The gunman's vehicle lost its bumper as it hit a parked car, driving away on Girard.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
He is one of 36 people shot in the city since Friday night.
