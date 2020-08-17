Man shot after picking up pizza in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who had just picked up pizza was shot in his vehicle in North Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. Monday at 7th Street and Girard Avenue.

Investigators said the gunshots came from another vehicle.

The gunman's vehicle lost its bumper as it hit a parked car, driving away on Girard.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He is one of 36 people shot in the city since Friday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiashootingpizza
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Tacony: Police
34 people shot in Philly from Friday night to Sunday
5 injured during block party shootout
Man charged in AC hotel deadly shooting
Pop-up fridges helping to feed Philly community
Democrats open a new kind of convention
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
Show More
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
Challenges of juggling back to school schedules
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Late Day Storm Possible
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
Man holds mom, 2 other relatives hostage after TX shooting
More TOP STORIES News