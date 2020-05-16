Kensington double shooting critically injures woman

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition following a double shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of G Street and Kensington Avenue.
Police said a woman in her 30s was struck in the back. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A man in his 40s was shot in the hand and suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He is in stable condition.
Police said 11 shell casings were discovered at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
