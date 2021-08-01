crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Jabrail Wyatt?

22-year-old Jabrail Wyatt came under attack on Monday, December 7, just after 10 p.m. along the 5500 block of Bloyd Street.
By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are hoping a reward from the City of Philadelphia will compel someone to come forward and help solve the murder of a young man in the city's Germantown section.

The driver of a pickup truck came under attack on Monday, December 7, just after 10 p.m. while driving along the 5500 block of Bloyd Street.

Police say that's where they found 22-year-old Jabrail Wyatt.

"He was located in a gray Dodge van pickup truck. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police where he was listed in critical condition," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Unfortunately, Wyatt died from his injuries the next day. Authorities say the public needs to step up.

"It's got to be the people out there that know what's going on, start making these phone calls, call people up, call the police up, call the Crime Commission up and give us the information, and at that point, we'll make the apprehension," he said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

