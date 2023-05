Chopper 6 over shooting investigation on SEPTA bus on May 24, 2023.

Man injured after being shot on SEPTA bus in Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot on a SEPTA bus in the city's Germantown section.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say the victim was on the Route 23 bus when the gunfire rang out.

He was taken to an area hospital but there's no word on his condition.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.