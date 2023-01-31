Victim arriving home in Frankford shot by suspects, runs to neighbor's for help

At least seven shots were fired. He was shot in the shoulder and chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was shot as he arrived home ran to a neighbor's house for help in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5000 block of Cottage Street.

Police say the male victim had just pulled up to his home when he was approached by at least two suspects.

The suspects ran off.

Police say the victim ran to a neighbor's home for help.

The neighbor drove the victim to hospital. He is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

