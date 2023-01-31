WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
shooting

Victim arriving home in Frankford shot by suspects, runs to neighbor's for help

At least seven shots were fired. He was shot in the shoulder and chest.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 12:30PM
Victim gets help from neighbor after being shot outside home
EMBED <>More Videos

Police say the male victim had just pulled up to his home when he was approached by at least two suspects.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was shot as he arrived home ran to a neighbor's house for help in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 5000 block of Cottage Street.

Police say the male victim had just pulled up to his home when he was approached by at least two suspects.

At least seven shots were fired. He was shot in the shoulder and chest.

The suspects ran off.

Police say the victim ran to a neighbor's home for help.

The neighbor drove the victim to hospital. He is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW