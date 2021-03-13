24-year-old woman shot, killed while sitting in vehicle: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 8th district are investigating a homicide in the city's Torresdale section.
The shooting happened Friday just before 6 p.m. on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue.
Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout the body while sitting in her vehicle.
The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
There was no weapon recovered from the scene, officials say.
No arrests have been made at this time.
