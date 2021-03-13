24-year-old woman shot, killed while sitting in vehicle: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 8th district are investigating a homicide in the city's Torresdale section.The shooting happened Friday just before 6 p.m. on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue.Police say a 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout the body while sitting in her vehicle.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.There was no weapon recovered from the scene, officials say.No arrests have been made at this time.