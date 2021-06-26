Philadelphia gun violence leaves 1 dead, several others injured in overnight shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10833543" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 30-year-old man was shot at least three times in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10832795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Violent night in Philadelphia leaves one man dead, one critical in two separate shootings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating multiple shootings from Friday night to Saturday morning that left a man dead and multiple others injured.Police say a man was shot three times while at an illegal speakeasy in Hunting Park around 5 a.m. Saturday.The shooting happened at the site of a former Furniture Factory store on the 3800 block of Old York Road.Police say someone opened fire, striking the victim three times in his arm and hip.The victim, a 27-year-old man, was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle.He is hospitalized in serious condition.There has been no word on any arrests.A 30-year-old man was shot at least three times in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.Officers were called to the 2400 block of Firth Street just after midnight Saturday.They found the 30-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Police say at least 12 shots were fired.No arrests have been made.Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's Logan section.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Friday on the 1400 block of Windrim Avenue.Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once in the head.He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died a short time later from his injuries.About 30 minutes later, police in the 18th district were called to a triple shooting in the city's Cobbs Creek section.The shooting happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of South Cecil Street.Police say a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s was shot once in the back. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.A 52-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were also shot once in the back, officials say.Both victims are hospitalized in stable condition.There were no weapons recovered from the scene, officials say.No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.