Police: 2 teens injured, 1 woman dead in separate Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that left two teens injured and one woman dead Saturday afternoon.The first shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Saint Paul Street in Tioga-Nicetown.Police say a 16-year-old male was shot once in the buttocks. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and listed in stable condition.Another 16-year-old male was shot four times throughout the chest, back, and right leg. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.An arrest was made, according to authorities.About an hour later, just before 3:30 p.m., a woman was shot twice in the head near Darrah and Pratt streets in Frankford.She was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.So far, no arrests have been made.