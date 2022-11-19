The Bacon Brothers celebrate home with 'Philly Thing'

"I have so much family on my side there, it's obviously still my hometown," Bacon said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Bacon Brothers just released a song that's simply overflowing with Philadelphia pride.

The music video for 'Philly Thing' is a love letter to our hometown, and theirs. It features cameos from celebrities of all walks of fame, including our own Jim Gardner.

The music video features local talent. It was filmed at Miner Street Recording Studios in Fishtown.

The video benefits Rock to the Future, a local nonprofit providing students free access to music.

Bacon is also making his debut in the Marvel Universe, as himself, in the upcoming 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'.

"It's amazing," Bacon says. "I love the Marvel movies. I especially love the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies. I worked with James Gunn, and the fact that he came up with this crazy idea to stick me in this thing and have some fun, it was a great call to get."

Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,' debuts November 25 on Disney+.