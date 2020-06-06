Philadelphia Staff Inspector charged, Delco. Police Union leader under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner Friday announced he is filing aggravated assault and related charges against Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna for an incident involving a Temple University student Monday, June 1.The Temple student was struck in the head with a metal police baton near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway while exercising his constitutionally protected right to protest injustice, officials say.Cell phone video shared to social media captured Inspector Bologna using an ASP (a collapsible metal police baton) to strike the student in the back of his head, while he was participating in a mass demonstration against racism and injustice.The student suffered serious bodily injury, including a large head wound that required treatment in a hospital while under arrest, including approximately 10 staples and approximately 10 sutures.The student was arrested by Philadelphia Police on the scene and was detained for more than 24 hours. He was referred to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution.Officials say, upon careful review of video and other evidence, the DAO declined to charge the student.Instead, Bologna, who is a 30-year police veteran, will face prosecution for his role in the incident, officials confirm.Charges of Aggravated Assault (F1), Aggravated Assault (F2), Simple Assault (M2), Possession of an Instrument of Crime (M1), and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (M2)."We are trying to be fair. Accountability has to be equal. This moment demands a swift and evenhanded response to violent and criminal acts based on the facts and evidence," said Philadelphia DA Krasner. "Americans are taking to the streets to demand a remaking of political, economic, and legal systems that serve the powerful at the expense of citizens' health, welfare, and lives. There can be no safety or peace without justice. My office will continue to hold people who cause harm to others equally accountable."FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby says inspector Bologna's dedication to the city is unmatched."inspector Bologna is one of the most dedicated hard working individuals in the city of Philadelphia," said McNesby. "And he's been out there doing what he's supposed to be doing, protecting the city."McNesby says DA Krasner has rushed to judgment in filing these criminal charges without a complete and thorough investigation. "Were gonna back Inspector Bologna all the way through and have all available resources available from myself and this FOP to him."Meanwhile, in Delaware County, another police leader is under investigation after a social media post, Wednesday, June 3.The post read: "If you choose to speak out against the police or our members, we will do everything in our power to not support your business."County FOP Lodge No. 27 vice president Sgt. Robert "Skippy" Carroll serves with the Media Borough Police Department and has been removed from Active Duty.Carroll had repost it to his personal page with the caption: "Try us. We'll destroy you."County residents out protesting Friday say it's disturbing."That is really telling," said Heather McGonigle of Upper Darby. "That is what the system has been for centuries, where you have someone in authority who gets to make up the rules."Natalie McGonigle said, "He can say something like that and get support but if someone of color were to say that they'd be a monster."Protesters were especially upset about the phrase "destroy you.""I don't think that word should be used against any American or any person in this country," said Roland Williams of Upper Darby.Friday, Dan Wolf, owner of Wolf Superior Sandwiches in Aston says Carroll's remarks were directed specifically towards him after a misunderstanding on social media.In fact, the two met to shake hands and clear things up with DA Jack Stollsteimer."I can tell you right now, you have nothing to fear from the police. In Delaware County, they've always stood by their people and have been there when we've needed them," said Wolf.But residents say the damage is done.Another protester said, "It's an abuse of their power they just wanna scar you. To not speak out against police brutality? I don't know, I'm still gonna do it."