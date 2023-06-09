Man injured in ambush shooting outside Philly home, bullets fly past teen inside: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bullets flew by a 13-year-old boy who was sitting on a couch during a targeted shooting outside a home in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia, police say.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on North Marston Street near West Montgomery Avenue.
Police say gunmen ambushed a 24-year-old man, shooting him at his front door.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
Police say at least 35 shots were fired.
A woman and four children were in the home, including the teen and a 1-year-old.
Police are reviewing surveillance video as they search for the shooters.
