Teen shoots and kills grandfather after argument inside Philly home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a teenager shot and killed his grandfather at a home in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of East Sharpnack Street near Williams Avenue.

Police were called to the home for a shooting.

Arriving officers and medics found the 58-year-old man lying in the living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the alleged shooter, the victim's teenage grandson, remained on the scene.

Witnesses and family members told police the situation started as an argument and escalated into a physical confrontation.

The grandson was taken into custody.

A semi-automatic handgun was found in the home.

Detectives were interviewing the family members who were inside the home at the time.

Police say the victim lived at the home.