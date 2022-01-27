Coronavirus

Philly Theatre Company to require COVID-19 boosters for patrons, staff

The theatre company is also closing its concessions so that patrons can keep their masks on at all times.
By
Philadelphia Theatre Company requiring boosters for all performances

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Before the curtain goes up on their newest show "Choir Boy" next month, guests at the Philadelphia Theatre Company will be required to show proof of a booster shot as part of the vaccination.

In fact, it applies to anyone who enters the building on Broad Street.

"We have an obligation to our staff who have to work these events. We want our audience to be as safe as they possibly can be and as comfortable as they possibly can be. We're trying to adapt to current conditions," said Emily Zeck, managing director of the Philadelphia Theatre Company.

The theatre is one of the first, if not the first, performance venue in the region to require proof of a booster.

Back in September, the Philadelphia Theatre Company was also one of the 32 theatres in the area to require proof of vaccination.

Some theatres in New York City announced earlier this month that they would be requiring proof of a booster.

The Philadelphia Theatre Company is also closing its concessions so that patrons can keep their masks on at all times, and reducing seating in the orchestra section. There will also be two performances with 25% seating capacity limit for those who are immunocompromised.

"We're comfortable being the leader in the space if we have to be just to adhere to what our priorities are," said Zeck.

