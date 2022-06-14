Philadelphia Union goaltender Matt Freese graduates from Harvard University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every goaltender will tell you there's something about them that's a little different."Goalkeepers are just weird people, there's no doubt about it," said Philadelphia Union goaltender Matt Freese, from Wayne, Pa.The Episcopal Academy graduate played a few seasons at Harvard before joining the Union.This month he returned without his gloves but with a cap and gown, earning a degree in economics.It's a goal Freese had for as long as he can remember, following in his father's footsteps, who went to Harvard Medical School."It's really nice to be able to graduate from his alma mater," Freese said. "Whether it's finishing a degree or learning in general-- it was really important for me to be doing something off the field."Freese also recently taught himself to play the guitar."I had a guitar, just started playing a little bit, looking up on YouTube, and about a month and a half later, I was playing a little Zach Brown band, stuff like that," he said.After his playing career, Freese hopes he can move from the net into the Union's front office."Being the first home grown president of an MLS organization would be a dream come true," said Freese.As for being in his own band, Freese said, "I don't think I have a future in guitar."