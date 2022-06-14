Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union goaltender Matt Freese graduates from Harvard University

After his playing career, Matt Freese hopes he can move from the net into the Philadelphia Union's front office.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Union goalie Matt Freese graduates From Harvard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every goaltender will tell you there's something about them that's a little different.

"Goalkeepers are just weird people, there's no doubt about it," said Philadelphia Union goaltender Matt Freese, from Wayne, Pa.

The Episcopal Academy graduate played a few seasons at Harvard before joining the Union.

This month he returned without his gloves but with a cap and gown, earning a degree in economics.

It's a goal Freese had for as long as he can remember, following in his father's footsteps, who went to Harvard Medical School.

"It's really nice to be able to graduate from his alma mater," Freese said. "Whether it's finishing a degree or learning in general-- it was really important for me to be doing something off the field."

Freese also recently taught himself to play the guitar.

"I had a guitar, just started playing a little bit, looking up on YouTube, and about a month and a half later, I was playing a little Zach Brown band, stuff like that," he said.

After his playing career, Freese hopes he can move from the net into the Union's front office.

"Being the first home grown president of an MLS organization would be a dream come true," said Freese.

As for being in his own band, Freese said, "I don't think I have a future in guitar."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiawayneschoolphiladelphia unioncollege
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA UNION
Mikkel Uhre's equalizer gives Union tie with Revs
Union's 'Boot Room' is the heart and soul of this soccer club
Union star surprises young fan with cleats after social media post
Union get points in Portland for first time, beat Timbers
TOP STORIES
Police: Suspect steals bike in Philly worth $100,000
Firefighters battle 3-alarm motel fire in Wildwood
Man sentenced to 15 years in North Philly ATM blast during 2020 unrest
Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers
Officer surprises 5th grader at graduation following viral dance off
Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at zoo
Philly chief inspector wins fight to get job back after 2020 dismissal
Show More
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Police continue investigation into attack involving transgender woman 
Justin Bieber's Philly concert postponed due to rare syndrome
South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martinez wins James Beard Award
DoorDash driver in custody after shooting at Philly Chick-fil-A
More TOP STORIES News