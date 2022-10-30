Philadelphia Union host New York City FC in Eastern Conference finals

The Union are 16-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- New York City FC (16-11-7, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Union (19-5-10, first in the Conference during the regular season)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -117, NYCFC +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Union are 16-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union lead the league with a +46 goal differential, scoring 72 goals while giving up 26.

NYCFC is 14-10-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC has a +16 goal differential, scoring 57 goals while conceding 41.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. The Union won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has scored 22 goals with six assists for the Union. Mikael Uhre has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Heber has scored 10 goals for NYCFC. Gabriel Pereira has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 6.5 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NYCFC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Kai Wagner (injured), Alejandro Bedoya (injured).

NYCFC: Tayvon Gray (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured).