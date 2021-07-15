Philadelphia Union develops video game 'Iron Phang' named after team's mascot

It's fun and video games!
The Union developed their own video game, 'Iron Phang,' named after their mascot.
The goal is to take back the Supporters Shield Trophy from D.C. United's mascot, Talon.
Union players have jokingly been fighting over who is better at this 1990s-style game.
This old-school-style game was developed by Greg Fallon, the team's digital video producer.
Fallon came up with the idea last year while stuck at home during the pandemic.
"It's still surreal to see it live and being played," said Fallon. "I built this in this room, designed it, so crazy thing to see people playing it."
The game is designed to start at Subaru Park in Chester, Delaware County, where D.C. United's mascot Talon steals their trophy.
As Phang, you play to win it back by going down I-95 to Washington D.C., with the help of your favorite Union players.
"I thought it was interesting that D.C. United has our shield, is that really going to happen?" said Union goalie Joe Bendik.
The game is now available at www.IronPhang.com.