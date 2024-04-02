Philadelphia unveils 1st of 10 satellite election offices for more accessible voting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia unveiled the first of 10 satellite election offices to make voting more accessible for city residents.

The office in West Philadelphia will allow people to register to vote as well as request a mail-in ballot, receive it, complete it, and return it all at the same location.

Election security is also top of mind this year, officials say.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said authorities will not tolerate any effort to intimidate voters or suppress the vote.

"We are not putting up with people who think democracy is something to step on, who think that any vote does not count. It does not matter how you vote. It matters that you vote," he said.

Krasner referred to an incident in 2020 when two armed men from Virginia came to the election processing facility at the Convention Center, saying authorities are ready for any form of election intimidation.