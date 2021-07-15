Society

Tap water smelling, tasting different? Pennsylvania DEP has zeroed in on cause

There's been elevated levels of naturally occurring bacteria that's nontoxic and not harmful: Officials
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap water smelling, tasting different? DEP has zeroed in on cause

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you thought your tap water has been tasting and smelling different -- the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says you're right.

It has been happening in certain areas of Philadelphia and some suburbs.

It turns out there is an issue with tap water sourced from the Schuylkill River.

Officials with the DEP say there have been elevated levels of a naturally occurring bacteria that's nontoxic and not harmful. But the taste of the water and smell of it has changed.

DEP officials add they've had complaints from several areas outside of the city that include: Pottstown, Royersford, Phoenixville, Norristown, West Pottsgrove, Lower Pottsgrove, Spring City.

SEE ALSO: Beaches open after debris, syringes prompted closures Wednesday
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say home-use diabetic-type syringes washed up on several beaches that forced them to make the decision to close.



But adjustments are being made to get it corrected during treatment.

Action News also spoke with Brian Rademaekers with the Philadelphia Water Department about the situation in the city.

"It's really just a byproduct of natural conditions in the (Schuylkill River), and there's absolutely no health or safety issue," said Rademaekers.

He says the time of year is really what's driving the issue.

"It's just a combination of temperature and the flow in the river. So, if we had fast-moving water and a little bit cooler temperatures, you wouldn't get it," said Rademaekers.

Until the issue is totally corrected, officials say people might want to pour some water, refrigerate it and maybe add some fruit to it -- like fresh lemon, to make it taste better.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaenvironmentphiladelphia water departmentsocietycommunitydrinking water
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News