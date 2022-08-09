Philly announces near 100% compliance for workforce COVID vaccine mandate

Officials said this includes people who are fully vaccinated, have received one dose, or have an approved or pending exemption.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia said Tuesday that nearly 100% of the City's represented workforce - more than 22,000 employees - are compliant with the workforce vaccination mandate.

Officials said this includes employees who are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request.

About 68 represented employees remain out of compliance and will be terminated from employment, officials said.

There will be no impact on city services as a result of the terminations.

"We have reached nearly 100% compliance with our vaccination mandate for our represented workforce, and this success was possible because of the hard work and partnership between our City labor partners and our Administration team," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Officials said employees who have been granted an exemption from the vaccination requirements will be required to follow additional safety protocols, including routine testing.

For exempt and non-represented employees, the City instituted a vaccination mandate for all in December 2021, which constitutes roughly 3,200 of the City's total 25,000 employees. That number does not include employees in independently elected offices.

Following the mandate, 15 exempt and non-represented employees were terminated.