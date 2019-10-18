WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Philadelphians break bread together to celebrate diversity
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Pa. woman killed her husband, claimed he killed himself
Downingtown Area School District investigating data breach
New York man spots rare albino raccoon in backyard
2 shot near Philadelphia schools, lockdowns lifted
Body found in Bucks County creek: Police
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
1 dead after plane landing on Alaska island went off runway
Show More
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Audio: First responders find Berks County siblings hanging in basement
Police investigating homicide in Whitehall Township
Mail theft caught on video in South Philadelphia
Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
More TOP STORIES News