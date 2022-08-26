Say (and taste) cheese at Philadelphia's first cheese school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philly Cheese School is a Philadelphia first.

In the new storefront classroom in Bella Vista, you can sample different cheeses and try different pairings, from the traditional honey and fruits to 'weirder' combos like cheese with cookies, candy or cereal.

Julia Birnbaum is the Cheese Monger at Philly Cheese School, and she's on a mission to teach people how to pair, serve and truly indulge in all things cheese.

A Main Line native, Julia started hosting virtual classes during the pandemic after eight years in the cheese industry, including managing the cheese counter at Di Bruno Brothers in Rittenhouse.

She's crafted classes for everyone from the newbie to the cheese pro and also hosts private events.

Philly Cheese School | Facebook | Instagram

701 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147