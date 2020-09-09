Phillies, Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association donate $5,000 to Philadelphia fire department

PHILADELPHIA -- Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies teamed up with the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association to make a $5,000 donation to the Philadelphia Fire Department.All a part of an effort, to help them buy personal protective equipment.The Philly Phanatic helped make the donations at the historic Old City Firehouse.The team wanted to show its appreciation for firefighters ahead of the upcoming anniversary of the September 11, attacks.Phillies' Hall of Famer Larry Bowa was on hand for the event.Bowa managed the team's first game after the attacks on September 17, 2001, at Veterans Stadium.Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says the department is still battling major fires while fighting COVID-19."We really appreciate the Phillies, recognizing the dedication and service of our firefighters and medics," said Thiel. "And rest assured, we're still fighting COVID every day. And we appreciate having the Phillies right there with us."In addition, the Phillies presented each firefighter with a club-issued hat from a prior September 11, Phillies game.