What greased poles? Phillies fans celebrate team's first trip to World Series since '09

Houston, you have a problem: Phillies and their fans!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No matter where you looked Sunday night, you found Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrating their team's National League Championship.

Now, it's onto the World Series for the first time since 2009.

"All the way. All the way. Best Houston. Harper for president. Harper for president, baby," one fan said.

"They're amazing. We're going to take Houston down. Like we took San Diego down," another fan said.

The crowd at the Fainting Goat Tavern in Glenolden, Delaware County erupted at that final out, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Cheers. Hugs. High-fives. There was plenty of that.

And not just inside the bars.

Chopper 6 was over Frankford and Cottman avenues in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia as people flooded the streets to celebrate.

Police were out to keep the crowd under control, but mainly fans were celebrating, taking pictures and videos, and absorbing this moment in history.

Fans also took to Broad Street. Poles were greased ahead of the win, but some would not be deterred.

This was the moment Phillies fans have been waiting for - for more than a decade!

The team is World Series bound and everyone was talking about the game-winning Bryce Harper home run.

"My heart stopped for a second. It was amazing. It was the best experience," one fan said.

"That Harper home run- I mean seriously. It was so fun in there. I knew this was the year they were going to win," another fan said.

And one fan believed the Phillies had some extra help on their side, "The best moment was the Harper hit at the end. I toasted my great aunt and uncle. And I know they helped. Go Phillies!"