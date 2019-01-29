Phillies hire Jimmy Rollins as special advisor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Jimmy Rollins, one of the greatest players in Phillies history is returning to the organization as a special advisor, Executive Vice President David Buck said Tuesday.

Rollins will have a variety of duties on both the baseball and business sides of the organization, including but not limited to spring training coaching, meeting with sponsors and suite holders, fan engagement and community outreach.

"It goes without saying that Jimmy was a huge part of the team's success during the five-year run of division titles and he is one of the greatest players to wear our uniform," said Buck. "His acumen for both business and baseball makes this a natural fit. We are excited to have him back."

Rollins played parts of 17 seasons in the major leagues, 15 of them with the Phillies.

He was the 2007 National League Most Valuable Player, was selected to three NL All-Star teams, won four Gold Glove Awards, one Silver Slugger Award and was the co-winner of the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award.

Rollins finished his career with a .264 batting average, 511 doubles, 115 triples, 231 home runs, 936 RBI and 470 stolen bases.

