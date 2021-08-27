When will Afghan refugees start arriving at Philadelphia airport? Here's what we know

According to airport officials, so far, no flights are expected in the city until possibly overnight, however, Philadelphia International Airport could get an overflow of refugees flights from Dulles International Airport in Virginia, and if that happens they will get about a two-hour notice.
Mayor Jim Kenney's office says this operation is led by the federal government and that they are collaborating to give refugees access to local immigration services, along with housing and medical assistance.
"Philadelphia stands in solidarity with Afghan refugees and we look forward to providing them a safe haven in our welcoming city," said Mayor Kenney in a statement.
There are a lot of people who want to know what they can do to help. The city is asking that the general public not come to the airport to welcome refugees.
The city is also asking for interpreters who speak Dari or Pashto to sign up with the Philadelphia Medical Reserve Corps.
It's still unclear how many Afghan refugees will be arriving.
Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, about 82,000 people have been airlifted from Afghanistan.
As of Wednesday morning, more than 8,600 evacuees have arrived in the U.S. through Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to figures provided by Grant Neely, a communications advisor for Governor Ralph Northam.
Refugees have already started resettling in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area.
An Afghan family of eight came to Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon: two parents and six small children. They're one of the hundreds of families who will make it to the region.
"Usually, the process we find out two weeks before. In recent cases, we've had 24 to 48 hours notice," said Gretchen Shanfeld, the senior director at Nationalities Service Center in Philadelphia. The organization is one of the many helping evacuees get settled to life on American soil.
VIDEO: Pres. Biden's remarks after Kabul attack
"We stand ready to provide medical assistance, housing, and connection to our diverse community of immigrant service providers who can assist with an array of social services," said a spokeswoman for the City of Philadelphia.
The U.S. government has launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for arriving Afghans near Dulles, a senior administration official said Friday.
The site was set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and already has begun administering vaccinations to the Afghan evacuees. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, said that a second mass vaccination site is expected to be launched in the coming days for evacuees who will be arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport.
The United States pressed on with the monumental evacuation from Afghanistan on Friday amid tighter security measures and fears of more bloodshed, a day after the suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.
The U.S. warned more attacks could come ahead of President Joe Biden's fast- approaching deadline to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by Tuesday.
Two officials said the Afghan death toll in Thursday's bombing rose to 169, while the United States said it was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. Biden blamed the attack on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group, an enemy of both the Taliban and the West.
The officials who gave the Afghan death toll were not authorized to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Pentagon also said Friday that there was a bombing only at the airport gate, not at two locations, as U.S. officials initially said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.