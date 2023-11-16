Philadelphia bus station officially moves to new temporary location in Northern Liberties

Philly bus station officially moves to new temporary location

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Greyhound Bus Station in Old City Philadelphia officially moved to a new temporary location on Thursday.

The curbside bus stop relocated from 6th and Market streets, to the area of Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties.

The stops in the area will serve FlixBus, Greyhound, Coach, Megabus, and Peter Pan.

City leaders say the move was made to address safety concerns and congestion issues for SEPTA bus routes.

They say this location is temporary until a permanent spot is found.

For more information on specific pick up and drop off locations visit phila.gov.