Philadelphia bus terminal relocated to address passengers' concerns, alleviate congestion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced that the current bus station at 6th and Market streets will be relocated to the corner of Spring Garden Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The change is set to take place on November 16.

"They're relocating again," said Monique Clarke from North Philadelphia. "I hope it's better, that's all I could say."

The bus carriers include FlixBus, Greyhound, Coach, Megabus, and Peter Pan.

The city believes the move will address the passengers' concerns over safety.

"There's a lot of crazy people out here during the nighttime, so I don't think it's safe or a good idea to have people wait for a bus out here," said Tracy Jaquez from North Philadelphia.

Jaquez also mentioned the lack of seating and no indoor waiting area.

"One of the main concerns is not being able to use the bathroom. Sometimes we have to wait," said Daisy Guzman from Williamstown, New Jersey.

Another issue is congestion problems for SEPTA buses and daily traffic.

"People getting dropped off, the buses are trying to move and they can't move because there are other people getting off. There is a lot going on around here," said Guzman.

Mike Carroll, the city's deputy managing director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability, released the following statement on the issue:

"The volume and nature of complaints leave the situation at 6th and Market Streets completely untenable ... For that reason, the City made a firm commitment to relocate the intercity bus operations off of the 600 block of Market Street this fall. Efforts are underway to find an off-street location but require more time, and an interim change in location is needed urgently."

"Hopefully, it's more comfortable," said Guzman. "Hopefully, it has a decent bathroom and just a place to sit and where we can wait in a safe place."

"Safety for all the kids and all the families," added Clarke.

City leaders said the new location is temporary through the beginning of 2024 until they find a permanent spot.

In the coming days, officials will put up signage to notify passengers about the changes.

Peter Pan, FlixBus, and Greyhound will operate on the south curb of Spring Garden Street on either side of Front Street. Megabus will operate on Spring Garden Street on the north curb under the I-95 viaduct next to the Spring Garden Station exit for the Market Frankford Line station.

Additionally, existing parking may be cleared along Noble Street between Front Street and Christopher Columbus Boulevard to allow for additional bus loading space.

The bike lane on the eastbound side of Spring Garden will be detoured to accommodate all road users. City officials advise customers to contact their carriers for more information.

Officials are also coordinating with bus carriers to explore customer service space, including ticketing near the loading areas.

Transportation officials say they will issue a separate statement to provide an update on this work as details are finalized.

All updates will be added to phila.gov.