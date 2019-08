Philadelphia church deemed 'imminently dangerous' after massive blaze

EMBED >More News Videos Drone 6 over the damage caused by a massive fire at a 115 year old church in the city's Parkside section, August 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Licenses and Inspections declared the fire-ravaged Greater Bible Way Temple imminently dangerous after a massive blaze on Tuesday in Philadelphia's Parkside section. The city agency's concern is not with the church's massive stone walls, but with the potential of roof slates and other debris in the fire-damaged roof structure that could become dislodged in storms or strong winds.L & I has told the leaders of the church they must erect a fence around the fire scene and hire an engineer to develop a plan to remove or secure the damaged roof.Fire investigators have not said what ignited the blaze that ripped through the 115-year-old church building.Bishop Benjamin Peterson, the senior pastor, confirmed there was work being done on the roof prior to the blaze. He said it was also his understanding a worker was using a gas-fueled torch.Firefighters worked feverishly to save the church that was built in 1904."We understand it's a historic structure so you could see, we're doing our absolute best to save as much of it as we can. It's a very high risk and dangerous situation," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.