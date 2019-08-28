Philadelphia church deemed 'imminently dangerous' after massive blaze

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Licenses and Inspections declared the fire-ravaged Greater Bible Way Temple imminently dangerous after a massive blaze on Tuesday in Philadelphia's Parkside section.

The city agency's concern is not with the church's massive stone walls, but with the potential of roof slates and other debris in the fire-damaged roof structure that could become dislodged in storms or strong winds.

L & I has told the leaders of the church they must erect a fence around the fire scene and hire an engineer to develop a plan to remove or secure the damaged roof.

RELATED: Close-up of damages caused by massive West Philadelphia church fire

Fire investigators have not said what ignited the blaze that ripped through the 115-year-old church building.

EMBED More News Videos

Drone 6 over the damage caused by a massive fire at a 115 year old church in the city's Parkside section, August 28, 2019



Bishop Benjamin Peterson, the senior pastor, confirmed there was work being done on the roof prior to the blaze. He said it was also his understanding a worker was using a gas-fueled torch.

Firefighters worked feverishly to save the church that was built in 1904.

"We understand it's a historic structure so you could see, we're doing our absolute best to save as much of it as we can. It's a very high risk and dangerous situation," said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsfirephiladelphiaphiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
Philly police asking for help after 3 armed robberies
Police: Mother arrested after toddler's remains found in alleyway in Camden
Custom ring stolen from Philly couple on vacation in San Francisco
Fmr. Main Line high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual contact with student
TV personality, professional driver Jessi Combs dead at 39
Dorian becomes hurricane as it nears US Virgin Islands
Show More
Proposed 'Deana's Law' aims to crack down on repeated DUI drivers
Bethlehem SteelStacks climber may soon be out of jail
Harriet Tubman Museum under construction in Cape May
Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race
Police search for man wanted in Center City iPhone theft
More TOP STORIES News