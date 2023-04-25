Strike enters tenth day at Coca-Cola facility in Juniata Park

More than 400 members of Teamsters Local 830 picketed for a 10th day outside of the Liberty Coca-Cola facility in Juniata Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 400 members of Teamsters Local 830 picketed for a 10th day outside of the Liberty Coca-Cola facility in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

They have been on strike since April 16, demanding better pay and benefits in light of rising inflation.

"We're just looking to make sure that these guys get a good inflation raise," said Frank Rider, with Local 830. "Inflation is up sky-high."

On Friday, Coca-Cola said it offered the highest wage increase in history: 17% over the next five years. They said the average employee makes $79,000 currently.

That deal was rejected by the union. On Tuesday, Local 830 put out a statement saying Coca-Cola had better-than-expected earnings on Monday because of price hikes.

They said employees deserved more.

"Pay these guys what they're worth because they are worth what we are asking for," said Rider.

Coca-Cola sent this statement to 6abc on Tuesday: "The company continues to meet with the union and has a full contingency plan in place to continue to service customers."

Temporary workers are on site. Trucks can be seen making deliveries at the plant, while workers picket on the sidewalk and in the driveway. Sheriff's deputies are on hand to keep the peace and make sure the trucks can get through.

"I'm sure this is the contingency plan that is going on here today. They are running trucks out, they are doing what they need to do as a business and as a union we need to be strong," said Ricer.

The union did put a proposal forward on Monday. They are waiting to hear a counteroffer.