PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you want to know why the Liberty Bell is really cracked, or why Benjamin Franklin's ghost dances in the street at night?
Many Halloween events are on pause, but Philly Ghosts, a local ghost touring company, has virtual ways to safely celebrate the spooky holiday.
We're talking real ghost stories, based on real Philadelphia history, local legends, and real accounts of paranormal activity.
Here's an example: It's believed that Benjamin Franklin never left our city and that he roams the old streets and buildings. His statues even coming to life.
"I think the reality is stranger than fiction and more interesting, and that's sort of what we're trying to do with this," says Lance Zaal, founder, Philly Ghosts.
Philly Ghosts offers digital tours you can follow along with in person or virtually from home.
One tour takes you through Old City, home to some of America's oldest and most haunted buildings, roads and monuments.
You can also add a real fear factor to your home with their brand new haunted doll named Lily.
"It's basically a Halloween version of Elf on the Shelf, but you can use it all year long to scare the other people that you live with," Zaal explains. "You can put her in a backpack or in a purse. You can put her in a dresser drawer, kitchen sink, countertop, anywhere else."
Apparently, she's good and keeps evil spirits away.
Click here for more information on Philly Ghosts' four virtual ways to keep the fright fresh this Halloween.
Philly Ghosts offers array of virtual tours that are COVID-19 safe, but scary
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News