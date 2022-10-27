Video shows men firing more than 50 shots in Philadelphia ambush attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shocking new video shows the moment four masked men fired dozens of shots in an ambush-style attack.
Philadelphia police released the video on Thursday morning.
Police say the suspects jumped out of a dark-colored sedan at 32nd and Allegheny Avenue on the night of October 18.
More than 54 shots were fired toward the victim pulling into a driveway.
Investigators say the victim was struck eight times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information on the suspects, police want to hear from you.