WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows men firing more than 50 shots in Philadelphia ambush attack

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 4:41PM
EMBED <>More Videos

Shocking new video shows the moment four masked men fired dozens of shots in an ambush-style attack.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shocking new video shows the moment four masked men fired dozens of shots in an ambush-style attack.

Philadelphia police released the video on Thursday morning.

Police say the suspects jumped out of a dark-colored sedan at 32nd and Allegheny Avenue on the night of October 18.

More than 54 shots were fired toward the victim pulling into a driveway.

Investigators say the victim was struck eight times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on the suspects, police want to hear from you.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.