Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are working to identify a woman who was found shot and wounded early Wednesday morning in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.

Officers say a woman was shot in the thigh on Peach Street near Girard Avenue just after midnight.

The woman, who did not have any identification on her, is hospitalized in critical condition.

They could not find any witnesses, so they hope surveillance cameras caught the crime.