Get inspired at the 2022 Philly Home + Garden Show

There will be more than 200 vendors, interactive exhibitions and celebrity guest speakers on hand for the three-day event.
Cameron Peters will have her pop-up fresh flower market at the show. The Phoenixville florist brings a variety of fresh-cut flowers to the show for guests looking to go home with a little sprout of spring.
She is also bringing some of the unique gifts she has collected at her store including flowers in a bag, candles and unique locally made items.
Floral and Hardy of Skippack is bringing the succulent bar they offer at the Skippack café and gift shop to the Home Show. Guests will be able to pick a pot, pick a plant and decorate their very own succulents to bring home. Floral and Hardy are also featuring a collection of house plants the garden center specializes in.
Philly Home + Garden Show | Facebook | Instagram
February 25-27 at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center At Oaks
Cameron Peters Floral Design | Facebook | Instagram
34 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Floral & Hardy of Skippack | Facebook | Instagram
4007 West Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474