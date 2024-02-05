Celebrity carpenter Clint Harp set to share story at Philly Home + Garden Show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clint Harp first came into America's Living Room as a dumpster-diving carpenter on the show "Fixer Upper" on HGTV.

In 2019, he got his own show, "Restoration Road", on the Magnolia Network.

He travels the country telling the stories of historic buildings being moved across the country for a new purpose.

At the Philly Home and Garden Show, he'll be sharing his own journey.

Harp grew up in Atlanta and struggled to find his purpose in life.

He hopes by sharing his story, he can inspire audiences at the Philly Home + Garden show.

Feb. 23-25

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks

100 Station Avenue, Oaks, Pa 19456