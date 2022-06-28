car crash

Injuries reported after crash involving Philadelphia police vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two police officers were taken to the hospital after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at 63rd Street and Glenmore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia around 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia police say two officers were on the way to assist another officer with a foot pursuit.

On the way, they were struck from the side by a gray Dodge Charger with two people inside, police say.

The officers were taken to the hospital where they are expected to be treated and released.

The people inside the Dodge were alert and talking, police say, but there were no further details about their conditions.
