Philadelphia police officer arrested after crashing into home; woman critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was arrested and charged following a Saturday night crash that critically injured a 53-year-old woman, authorities said.The woman and a man were inside the Northeast Philadelphia home in the 2800 block of Comly Road when the 27-year-old officer crashed into the house at about 8:20 p.m.The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police said. One of her dogs was killed in the crash.A 45-year-old man had injuries to the right side of his body and back, police said.The officer, identified as Gregory Campbell, is charged with Aggravated Assault, DUI, and related offenses."The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are enormous, and all too often, life-changing," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "A family should always feel safe in their home, and yet the actions of this individual shattered that reality. The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia Police Officer is appalling. Police Officers must be held to a higher standard - even while off-duty - and I assure the victims and the public that a complete and thorough investigation will take place. My prayers remain with this family."FOP President John McNesby said he is also sending his thoughts and prayers to the victim's family."Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family and hope those injured will make a full recovery," he said. "This is an unfortunate incident and we continue to monitor the investigation."The officer was not on duty at the time of the crash, police said.