Philly Proud: 'Tax Wizard' goes into business to help others

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Patrick Rood is a self-proclaimed tax wizard, a two-time international best selling author, and has also been in the Guinness Book of World Records.

"We won the record for the most authors signing a book simultaneously," he said.

After Rood's father had a bad experience with their family accountant, he knew he wanted to choose that as his profession to help people. So he started Rood Financial Services in 2008.

"We do outsource, bookkeeping and payroll, we do individual tax returns, small business tax returns and corporate tax returns and then we do tax planning for folks to teach them how to save as much as possible on taxes," he said.

Since the spread of COVID-19 and mandatory isolation, many people have questions on what to do moving forward financially. You may have heard of an SBA local or a stimulus package.

"There's a whole bunch of things that the SBA and the government are going to require small businesses to provide. It's essentially three to seven weeks to mush an entire year's worth of bookkeeping to get your reports ready to submit to the SBA to get this funding," he explained.

Rood's company is selecting 25 clients to give free bookkeeping services to, until July, and they start it off with a free strategy session.

"Ultimately the goal of the free strategy session is to provide free information for everyone and if there is a way that we can help them out we'll introduce them to the next steps," said Dan Izzollam, also of Rood Financial Services.

To be one of Rood Financials lucky 25?

"The easiest way would be to visit roodfinancial.us to schedule a free strategy session," said Izzollam.

"We're helping people apply for that relief and those loans," said Rood. "We're proud to be a part of the community."

You can't put a price on kindness.

Philly Proud Of is powered by NRG.
