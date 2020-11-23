Triple shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a man dead on Sunday night.It happened on the 2500 block of South Alden Street around 9 p.m.Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man shot in the head. Police say he was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, two other men in their 20s were shot in the abdomen. One man is listed in critical condition at an area hospital. The second victim is listed as stable.Small says officers recovered a gun that fell from the clothing of the 21-year-old victim as he was being transported to the hospital.At least six shots were fired at the scene. The gunman remains on the loose at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.