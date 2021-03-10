Parents of 15-year-old shot and killed in Philadelphia: "His future was so bright"

Antonio's parents said the gun violence he fell victim to had nothing to do with who he was as a person.
"The loss of a kid, I will be mourning for the rest of my life. No parent should ever have to bury a kid. That's my only son," said Antonio's parents.
His life was taken while walking with someone on South 52nd near Pentridge Street, according to police.
"His life was brutally cut short," said Nydisha Williams, Antonio's mother.
"His future was so bright."
Antonio Walker Jr’s parents say they don’t want him remembered as just another homicide victim in Philadelphia.
They say he was a track star at Freire Charter, made the honor roll and did not hang out in the streets. More on this story @ 1230 on @6abc pic.twitter.com/B1X9joYz5y
Philadelphia police said someone who was driving by stopped and starting shooting.
Antonio suffered fatal injuries.
"Yesterday was one of the first nice days that we had in a while. And it's crazy because I was interviewed eating at restaurant yesterday and my son wanted to go hang with his cousin and I felt nothing wrong with that," Williams said.
His parents said he was dedicated to school, his physical health, and did not hang out in the streets.
"All he wanted to do was get back to school, finish his education and become the professional athlete that he was. He worked out every single day," Williams said.
Antonio is seen proudly posing in photographs wearing first place track medals around his neck.
His mom said he was a 9th-grade track star at Freire Charter School in Center City. She wants him to be remembered that way, rather than just another number.
"My son is another number of this large rising number of homicides. My son is part of that number. It's devastating," Williams said, "His future was so bright, so bright."
Investigators said they did not find a weapon and are working to gather more clues.
In response to a number of violent incidents involving youth under the age of 18, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released the following statement Tuesday:
"I was saddened and outraged to learn of several violent incidents involving some of our city's youth," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "The tragic loss of a 15-year-old last night on 5200 Pentridge has left an indelible mark on his family, his friends, and the community."
"At 3:30 this morning, there was a shooting involving another 15-year-old on the 7600 block of Frankford Avenue. Thankfully, he will survive his injuries, but we cannot ignore the physical and emotional trauma that this juvenile and his family will have to endure for some time."
"In addition to these shootings, Police were able to make an arrest on a homicide that occurred on 6200 Chestnut St on February 23, 2021. There were two shooting victims in that case, one of which passed away a week later. Her name was Embaba Mengesteabe, beloved daughter, sister, and friend. The individual arrested in this case is tragically, another 15-year-old."
"I implore the community to be proactive and remain vigilant. The duty to protect these children belongs to all of us. The public has my full assurance that the Philadelphia Police Department is doing everything possible to curb gun violence in the city. We are proactively working with community partners to stay ahead of violent show-downs and intervene wherever possible."