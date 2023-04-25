WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia students march to City Hall for transgender rights

Dozens of teenagers chanted, held signs, and shared their experiences.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 9:28PM
Philly students march to City Hall for transgender rights
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia students marched to City Hall on Tuesday demanding protection and support for those who are transgender.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia students marched to City Hall on Tuesday demanding protection and support for those who are transgender.

Dozens of teenagers chanted, held signs, and shared their experiences.

"Transition is not an act of desperation. Transition is not a cry for help. Transition is not an act of self-harm," one speaker at the rally said.

They spoke against any legislation at the state and federal levels that would restrict access to gender-affirming care, and remove LGBTQ discussions from classrooms.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW