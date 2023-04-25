Philadelphia students march to City Hall for transgender rights

Philadelphia students marched to City Hall on Tuesday demanding protection and support for those who are transgender.

Dozens of teenagers chanted, held signs, and shared their experiences.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia students marched to City Hall on Tuesday demanding protection and support for those who are transgender.

Dozens of teenagers chanted, held signs, and shared their experiences.

"Transition is not an act of desperation. Transition is not a cry for help. Transition is not an act of self-harm," one speaker at the rally said.

They spoke against any legislation at the state and federal levels that would restrict access to gender-affirming care, and remove LGBTQ discussions from classrooms.