Mother speaks out after Montgomery County golf pro killed in storm

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The mother of a Montgomery County golf pro is speaking out after her son was tragically killed during severe weather on Wednesday."It feels like I'm in a nightmare wanting to wake up," said Evette Riegel, the mother of 38-year-old Justin Riegel.Justin was the golf pro at Philmont Country Club. He was killed when straight-lined winds blew down a tree into the building at the club."Loved, loved his golf job, it was his life, golf was his life," Riegel.Justin and his mom had gone through a lot of pain together. First after losing his 40-year-old father as he was starting his freshmen year at Penn State, and shortly thereafter, losing his one and only brother, Kelly, at the age of 23 in a motorcycle accident."He made a commitment to himself that he was gonna move forward and he was gonna do positive things in his life and he was gonna be a happy person," she said.He devoted himself to making others happy as well."I've never heard more feedback from his colleagues from the members as to how much they loved him, what joy he brought to them," said Riegel.She says Justin could not have been any happier than when he learned he was about to become a father."Justin was due to have his first child any day. His girlfriend Kate is due within the next couple of weeks," she said.They were all supposed to take part in a virtual baby shower on Monday. Now, they're planning yet another funeral. His friends have started a GoFundMe page for his family.Riegel says she wants her son to be remembered for this strength, his sense of humor and his intelligence.Riegel says Justin was her rock. She says she's now leaning on her sister and 93-year-old mother to get through all of this.