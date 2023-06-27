Delays, cancellations fluctuate at Philadelphia International Airport due to inclement weather

The number of delays and cancellations at the Philadelphia International Airport are continuing to fluctuate after weather disruptions began Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The number of delays and cancellations at the Philadelphia International Airport are continuing to fluctuate Tuesday after weather disruptions began Monday.

There were initially fewer than a dozen delays and cancellations during the early hours Tuesday. The number of delays surpassed 50 by 12 p.m. and there were more than 30 cancellations by that time.

Some airline passengers are still hoping to finally take off after severe thunderstorms forced changes that started Monday.

"Today is my new flight and so far so good," said LaDonna Sample of West Philadelphia.

The FAA is reporting that several major airports are being impacted by the weather Tuesday.

Other passengers are having to wait longer periods of time to leave town.

"I'm supposed to fly out tomorrow morning. Trying to figure out if I can rent a car because really I'm six hours away," said Christine Walmsley of Erie, Pa.

Airport officials said the smaller regional airlines were mainly impacted early on and that the larger carriers are also now making changes to flight schedules.

It's been quite the headache for travelers who are rushing to book new flights.

"I've been in this line four times finding flights on my phone, but going to them and then telling me they're all booked," said Cheryl Serdaru of Bucks County.

Serdaru said she isn't surprised by the cancellations due to weather today and the intense thunderstorms that rolled through Monday.

Airline officials are telling passengers to be sure to check for regular updates with their airlines.